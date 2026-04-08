NHL
Sabres vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Sabres vs Rangers Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (47-23-8) vs. New York Rangers (33-36-9)
- Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Sabres vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-152)
|Rangers (+126)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (51.2%)
Sabres vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -205 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +164.
Sabres vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Sabres-Rangers matchup on April 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Sabres vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Sabres, New York is the underdog at +126, and Buffalo is -152 playing on the road.