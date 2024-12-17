FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (11-16-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-16-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-126)Canadiens (+105)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (56%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -245 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +194.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Sabres versus Canadiens matchup on December 17 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the underdog at +105, and Buffalo is -126 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup