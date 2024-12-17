Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (11-16-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-16-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-126) Canadiens (+105) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (56%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -245 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +194.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Sabres versus Canadiens matchup on December 17 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the underdog at +105, and Buffalo is -126 playing on the road.

