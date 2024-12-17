NHL
Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens.
Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (11-16-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-16-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-126)
|Canadiens (+105)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (56%)
Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -245 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +194.
Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Sabres versus Canadiens matchup on December 17 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the underdog at +105, and Buffalo is -126 playing on the road.