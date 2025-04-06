Sabres vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Boston Bruins.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (33-36-6) vs. Boston Bruins (31-37-9)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-164) Bruins (+136) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (54.2%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +152.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Sabres versus Bruins game on April 6 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Bruins, Buffalo is the favorite at -164, and Boston is +136 playing on the road.

