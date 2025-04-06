NHL
Sabres vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, up against the Boston Bruins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (33-36-6) vs. Boston Bruins (31-37-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-164)
|Bruins (+136)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (54.2%)
Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +152.
Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Sabres versus Bruins game on April 6 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Bruins, Buffalo is the favorite at -164, and Boston is +136 playing on the road.