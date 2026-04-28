NHL
Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Sabres vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-170)
|Bruins (+138)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (60.4%)
Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Bruins are -178 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +144.
Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Bruins on April 28, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +138 underdog on the road.