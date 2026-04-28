Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-170) Bruins (+138) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (60.4%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Bruins are -178 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +144.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Bruins on April 28, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

Buffalo is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +138 underdog on the road.

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