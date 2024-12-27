Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (12-19-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-21-2)

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN2

Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-182) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (60.2%)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are +138 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -170.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Blackhawks game on December 27, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Blackhawks reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-182) and Chicago as the underdog (+150) on the road.

