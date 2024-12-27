FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (12-19-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-21-2)
  • Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-182)Blackhawks (+150)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (60.2%)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are +138 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -170.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Blackhawks game on December 27, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Blackhawks reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-182) and Chicago as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup