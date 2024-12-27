NHL
Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27
NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (12-19-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-21-2)
- Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN2
Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-182)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (60.2%)
Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are +138 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -170.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Blackhawks game on December 27, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Blackhawks reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-182) and Chicago as the underdog (+150) on the road.