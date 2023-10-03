Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will face the New York Jets, who have the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league (215.8 yards allowed per game).

With Wilson's next game against the Jets, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Wilson vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.93

16.93 Projected Passing Yards: 223.51

223.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.64

1.64 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.53

21.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Wilson is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (14th overall), tallying 77.5 total fantasy points (19.4 per game).

During his last three games, Wilson has accumulated 837 passing yards (62-of-98) for seven passing TDs with two picks, leading to 62.3 fantasy points (20.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 69 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Washington Commanders, a game where he went off for 308 passing yards and three touchdowns with one pick (for 25.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 56 rushing yards on six attempts (9.3 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Russell Wilson let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, when he mustered only 14.2 fantasy points -- 23-of-38 (60.5%), 306 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Jets have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD reception by five players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Jets have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

