Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will take on the team with last season's fourth-ranked pass defense, the Washington Commanders (191.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Wilson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Wilson vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.89

15.89 Projected Passing Yards: 220.82

220.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.54

20.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 225.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game) in 2022, Wilson ranked 24th in the league and 15th at his position.

Wilson picked up 15.2 fantasy points in his one game this year. He completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

In his best game last season -- Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Wilson accumulated 26.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 17-of-25 (68%), 237 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson recorded 25.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), with this stat line: 23-of-36 (63.9%), 247 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 57 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Wilson ended up with 8.3 fantasy points -- 15-of-27 (55.6%), 214 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. That was in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 12 versus the Carolina Panthers), Wilson finished with 8.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-35 (54.3%), 142 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington gave up over 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

The Commanders gave up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Washington last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Commanders surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Washington last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Commanders allowed 22 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Washington gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Commanders allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Washington last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Commanders allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

