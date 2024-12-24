Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson will match up with the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (215.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

For more details on Wilson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Chiefs.

Wilson vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Passing Yards: 214.65

214.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.13

22.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 143.6 fantasy points this season (16.0 per game), Wilson is the 26th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 59th among all players.

Over his last three games, Wilson has tallied 39.8 fantasy points (13.3 per game), as he's amassed 503 yards on 51-of-81 passing with five touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 57 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Wilson has tallied 80.5 fantasy points (16.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,187 yards on 101-of-147 passing, with nine touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 70 rushing yards on 19 carries.

The peak of Wilson's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for three rushing yards on three carries (for 26.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Russell Wilson had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up 6.3 fantasy points -- 23-of-36 (63.9%), 205 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Chiefs have given up a TD catch by 19 players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

