Run It Back: Wednesday, April 17th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers holding on to beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Then, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about his biggest concern for the team in their first-round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic pairing, why Doncic should be the NBA MVP, and his decision to sell majority ownership of the team.

Next, actor/comedian Paul Scheer talks about his Clippers’ series against the Mavericks and his reaction to Blake Griffin's retirement.

Finally, the crew gives out picks for the Miami Heat versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

