Run It Back: Tuesday, November 5th, 2024

Run It Back is officially here for a 3rd season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams!

On November 5th episode, the crew sits down with Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to discuss his rise to stardom and what it's really like to play with Trae Young.

They also chat with comedian and Hawks super fan DC Young Fly to talk about if eventually drafting Bryce James to Atlanta would entice LeBron James.

To round out the show, the panel discusses how worried Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks fans should be in this early stage of the season.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!