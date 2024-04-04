Run It Back: Thursday, April 4th, 2024

On today’s episode, Malachi Flynn joins to discuss scoring 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and his experience being traded twice during this season.

Then, the crew reacts to the Memphis Grizzlies beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Phoenix Suns defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Next, NBA Champion Malik Rose talks about playing alongside Tim Duncan, being coached by Gregg Popovich, his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama’s potential, and dunking on Dikembe Mutombo in the 2003 finals.

After that, NCAA Champion Tyler Hansbrough shares his thoughts on the Final Four matchups, Caitlin Clark’s game, and what Bronny James should do as he enters the transfer portal.

Finally, the crew give their predictions for the Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

