Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Kansas City Royals playing the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (67-65) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-83)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-122) | CHW: (+104)

KC: (-122) | CHW: (+104) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

KC: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-8, 4.50 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-3, 2.51 ERA

The Royals will call on Michael Lorenzen (5-8) against the White Sox and Martin Perez (1-3). Lorenzen and his team are 14-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Lorenzen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The White Sox are 4-1-0 ATS in Pérez's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in five of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.3%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-122) and Chicago as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -160 to cover, and the Royals are +132.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-White Sox on Aug. 26, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 31, or 57.4%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 22-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 130 opportunities.

The Royals are 67-63-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 44-79 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 42-75 record (winning just 35.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-62-8).

The White Sox have collected a 71-55-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 152 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 144 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .298 and slugging .466.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him eighth, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.322/.476.

Salvador Perez has 22 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .317, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .236 and slugging .404.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 126th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Vargas brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 112 hits while slugging .442. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average ranks 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 75th in slugging.

Luis Robert is batting .223 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 walks.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .229 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

