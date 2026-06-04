Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (24-38) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-34)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Royals.TV

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

KC: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

KC: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 2-4, 3.55 ERA vs Andrew Morris (Twins) - 1-2, 4.07 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Andrew Morris (1-2, 4.07 ERA). Lugo and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lugo's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). Morris has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Morris start this season -- they won.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Twins reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-116) and Minnesota as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Twins. The Royals are +140 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -170.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Twins on June 4 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won nine of 21 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 59 chances this season.

The Royals are 26-33-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 18-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

Minnesota is 18-20 (winning 47.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 62 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-22-2).

The Twins have a 34-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 69 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .467. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

He is 35th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Maikel Garcia is batting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .214 with a .345 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez is batting .207 with a .259 OBP and 25 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Perez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double and two walks.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a slugging percentage of .538 and has 56 hits, both team-high figures for the Twins. He's batting .253 and with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 110th and he is eighth in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .252 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified players, he is 78th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .249.

Austin Martin's .360 OBP paces his team.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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