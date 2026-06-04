Astros vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Pirates Game Info

Houston Astros (28-35) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SCHN, and SportsNet PT

Astros vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | PIT: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | PIT: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-3, 2.57 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 0-0, 10.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-3) to the mound, while Jared Jones will take the ball for the Pirates. Teng and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Teng's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Jones has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates have not been a moneyline underdog when Jones starts this season.

Astros vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.3%)

Astros vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Astros, Pittsburgh is the underdog at -108, and Houston is -108 playing at home.

Astros vs Pirates Spread

Astros vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Pirates game on June 4 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win five times (31.2%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won six of 18 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 63 opportunities.

The Astros are 29-34-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 43.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-13).

Pittsburgh has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-25-2).

The Pirates have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 30-31-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 71 hits and an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .649. He's batting .316.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 92nd, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Walker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .174 with a home run and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.332/.388.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 45 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .358.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high .399 on-base percentage. He's batting .271 and slugging .427.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 75th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe's 55 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .291 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Astros vs Pirates Head to Head

6/3/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/2/2026: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/30/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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