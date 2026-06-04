Astros vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
The Houston Astros will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Pirates Game Info
- Houston Astros (28-35) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29)
- Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SCHN, and SportsNet PT
Astros vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | PIT: (-108)
- Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Astros vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-3, 2.57 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 0-0, 10.38 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-3) to the mound, while Jared Jones will take the ball for the Pirates. Teng and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Teng's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Jones has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates failed to cover. The Pirates have not been a moneyline underdog when Jones starts this season.
Astros vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (54.3%)
Astros vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Astros, Pittsburgh is the underdog at -108, and Houston is -108 playing at home.
Astros vs Pirates Spread
Astros vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for the Astros versus Pirates game on June 4 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
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Astros vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win five times (31.2%) in those contests.
- This year Houston has won six of 18 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 63 opportunities.
- The Astros are 29-34-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Pirates have won 43.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-13).
- Pittsburgh has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.
- The Pirates have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-25-2).
- The Pirates have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 30-31-0 ATS.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 71 hits and an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .649. He's batting .316.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Alvarez has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 92nd, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 30th.
- Walker brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .174 with a home run and five RBIs.
- Isaac Paredes has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.332/.388.
- Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 45 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .358.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high .399 on-base percentage. He's batting .271 and slugging .427.
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 75th in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe's 55 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Oneil Cruz is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .291 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
Astros vs Pirates Head to Head
- 6/3/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/2/2026: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/4/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/3/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/31/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 7/30/2024: 6-2 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/29/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/12/2023: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/11/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/10/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
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