Cubs vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs face the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago Cubs (32-30) vs. Athletics (30-31)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-CA

Cubs vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

CHC: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-178) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-6, 4.37 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 3-3, 2.87 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with J.T. Ginn (3-3, 2.87 ERA). Imanaga's team is 4-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team has a record of 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 6-4-0 against the spread when Ginn starts. The Athletics have a 5-1 record in Ginn's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.8%)

Cubs vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cubs vs Athletics moneyline has the Cubs as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Athletics Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Cubs are +146 to cover, while the Athletics are -178 to cover.

Cubs vs Athletics Over/Under

Cubs versus Athletics, on June 4, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Cubs vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 61 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 24-37-0 against the spread in their 61 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 41 total times this season. They've gone 22-19 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Athletics have gone 12-10 (54.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-30-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics are 30-31-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .253 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 while slugging .359.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 51 hits. He is batting .232 this season and has 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in the major leagues.

Michael Busch has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Busch has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a triple and five RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been key for Chicago with 55 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Crow-Armstrong takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has an on-base percentage of .440, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .288 and slugging .507.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 25th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 25th in slugging.

Kurtz brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with 64 hits and has a club-leading .531 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 31st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while hitting .230.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .322 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs vs Athletics Head to Head

6/3/2026: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/2/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2025: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/31/2025: 18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

18-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/18/2024: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/17/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/19/2023: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/18/2023: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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