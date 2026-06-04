MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 4
Will Shota Imanaga strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Brayan Bello record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- Coleman Crow (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros
- Kai-Wei Teng (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Jared Jones (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies
- Lucas Giolito (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Athletics at Chicago Cubs
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances