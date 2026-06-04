Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 4

Will Shota Imanaga strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Brayan Bello record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Coleman Crow (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros

Kai-Wei Teng (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Jared Jones (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Lucas Giolito (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Athletics at Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees