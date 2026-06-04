Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (42-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-33)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SN1

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-205) | TOR: (+172)

ATL: (-205) | TOR: (+172) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | TOR: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | TOR: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 8-3, 2.01 ERA vs Mason Fluharty (Blue Jays) - 3-0, 3.97 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale (8-3) against the Blue Jays and Mason Fluharty (3-0). Sale and his team are 8-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sale's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Fluharty has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays failed to cover in both opportunities. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Fluharty start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (65.8%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Blue Jays, Atlanta is the favorite at -205, and Toronto is +172 playing on the road.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Braves are -102 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -118.

Braves versus Blue Jays, on June 4, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (72.9%) in those games.

Atlanta has been a -205 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 62 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 38-24-0 in 62 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 9-18 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-29-1).

The Blue Jays have a 29-32-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 66 hits, batting .273 this season with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .562.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Olson has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .283 this season and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average ranks 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Albies brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .300 with a .516 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has seven home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .387 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .293 while slugging .381.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has racked up 71 hits while slugging .447. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .257 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .221 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/3/2026: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/2/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/15/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/14/2025: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/8/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/7/2024: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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