Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 4

Will Matt Olson or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 27.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 27.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 53 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 53 games (has homered in 28.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 62 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 62 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 62 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 62 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Cesar Salazar (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 58 games (has homered in 34.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Athletics at Chicago Cubs

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+205 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees