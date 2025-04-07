Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (4-5) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-6)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

KC: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)

KC: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 0-1, 5.06 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (0-1) for the Royals and Simeon Woods Richardson for the Twins. Lorenzen and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Lorenzen's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Richardson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Richardson starts this season.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.9%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Kansas City is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the Royals are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Twins contest on April 7 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 1-3 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in five of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.

In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-2).

The Twins have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 10 hits and an OBP of .387 this season. He has a .345 batting average and a slugging percentage of .655.

He is 16th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.514) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying batters, he is 44th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Witt has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected six base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Jonathan India has no home runs, but two RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader is hitting .261 with a double, three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .696 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Matt Wallner has eight hits with a .371 OBP while slugging .433. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .267.

He is 70th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Willi Castro has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .226.

Byron Buxton has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .212.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!