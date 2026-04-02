Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (3-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-4)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Twins.TV

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

KC: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+125) | MIN: +1.5 (-150)

KC: -1.5 (+125) | MIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans versus the Twins and Taj Bradley. Ragans and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ragans' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Bradley has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bradley start this season -- they won.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (58.4%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -158 favorite at home.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Twins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +125.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Twins contest on April 2 has been set at 9.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals won in 39, or 57.4%, of the 68 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Kansas City came away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Twins compiled a 26-41 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Minnesota went 7-13 (35%).

The Twins combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times last season for a 72-78-7 record against the over/under.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. had 184 base hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .501 last season.

Maikel Garcia had 170 hits and an OBP of .351.

Last season, Vinnie Pasquantino finished with 32 home runs, 113 RBI and a batting average of .264 last season.

Salvador Perez slashed .236/.284/.446 and finished with an OPS of .729.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton accumulated an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .551 while racking up 129 hits last season.

Josh Bell hit .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 57 walks.

Trevor Larnach hit .250 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks a season ago.

Brooks Lee hit .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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