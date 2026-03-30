Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 11:18 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (1-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Twins.TV

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-156) | MIN: (+132)

KC: (-156) | MIN: (+132) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+128) | MIN: +1.5 (-154)

KC: -1.5 (+128) | MIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will look to Kris Bubic against the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson. In games Bubic pitched with a spread last season, his team was 10-10-0 ATS. Bubic and his team won 66.7% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 6-3. Last season when Woods Richardson pitched his team finished 15-7-0 against the spread. Woods Richardson's team went 6-4 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.6%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Twins reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-156) and Minnesota as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Twins are -154 to cover, and the Royals are +128.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Twins on March 30 is 9.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals were victorious in 39, or 57.4%, of the 68 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Kansas City came away with a win 12 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline 67 times last season. They went 26-41 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer last year, Minnesota went 7-14 (33.3%).

The Twins combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times last season for a 72-78-7 record against the over/under.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. collected 184 hits, posted an OBP of .351 and a .501 SLG last season.

Maikel Garcia finished with an OBP of .351 while batting .286 with 81 runs scored.

Last season, Vinnie Pasquantino finished with 32 home runs, 113 RBI and a batting average of .264 last season.

Salvador Perez slashed .236/.284/.446 and finished with an OPS of .729.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton racked up an on-base percentage of .327, a slugging percentage of .551, and had 129 hits last season.

Josh Bell hit .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 57 walks.

Trevor Larnach had 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250 last season.

Brooks Lee hit .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

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