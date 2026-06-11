Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (34-33) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-42)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-172) | COL: (+144)

CHC: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105)

CHC: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 12 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.99 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-1, 4.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-3) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Cabrera's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cabrera's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Rockies have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Feltner's seven starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.2%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cubs vs Rockies moneyline has Chicago as a -172 favorite, while Colorado is a +144 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Cubs are -114 to cover, and the Rockies are -105.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 12 has been set for Cubs-Rockies on June 11, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

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Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 4-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 65 opportunities.

The Cubs are 24-41-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-40).

Colorado has a 10-28 record (winning just 26.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-33-2).

The Rockies have gone 34-32-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .247 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 while slugging .346.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a walk.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .254 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 75th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ian Happ has 54 hits and is batting .230 this season.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 59 hits.

Busch brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 56 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .243 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has a .366 on-base percentage and a .429 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 12 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

6/9/2026: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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