Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (44-46) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-46)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

TEX: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 9-2, 2.13 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 3-6, 2.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (9-2) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (3-6) will answer the bell for the Angels. deGrom and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team has a record of 12-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kikuchi starts, the Angels are 11-7-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.6%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Angels reveal Texas as the favorite (-154) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +112 to cover, and the Angels are -134.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Angels contest on July 7 has been set at 7.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 16 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 89 opportunities.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 46-43-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-37).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Los Angeles has a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-42-2).

The Angels have put together a 49-39-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .235. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .358.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 142nd in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.424) and total hits (79) this season. He's batting .286.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Smith has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Adolis Garcia has 10 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Garcia has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 135th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Ward brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has a .356 on-base percentage while slugging .396. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .264.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up 66 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Zach Neto is hitting .265 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/8/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

