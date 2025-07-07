Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (53-37) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-42)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | SF: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 7-2, 2.59 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 6-5, 3.59 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.59 ERA). Sanchez and his team are 11-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team is 12-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants are 7-10-0 ATS in Roupp's 17 starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those games.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (55.5%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Phillies are +128 to cover, and the Giants are -154.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Phillies-Giants on July 7, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 45, or 67.2%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 34-13 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 85 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 44-41-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have a 16-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 6-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (50%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 44% of their games this season, going 40-51-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 82 hits and an OBP of .383 this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .541.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Turner has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .274 with a .442 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Alec Bohm has eight home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Bohm enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .243 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has a team-high OBP (.391), and paces the Giants in hits (91). He's batting .265 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 64th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Devers takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .222 with three doubles, seven walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has racked up a slugging percentage of .452, a team-high for the Giants.

Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

