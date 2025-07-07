Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (48-41) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-46)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and ARID

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | ARI: (+116)

SD: (-134) | ARI: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188)

SD: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 6-9, 5.45 ERA

The Padres will look to Yu Darvish against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (6-9). Darvish and his team were 11-7-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Darvish and his team had a 7-2 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. The Diamondbacks have a 7-11-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in six of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.2%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +116 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +155 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -188.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Diamondbacks game on July 7, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 88 opportunities.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 47-41-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've gone 12-15 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-37-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 40-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (98) this season while batting .288 with 35 extra-base hits. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Arraez has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two walks and three RBIs.

Gavin Sheets is batting .264 with a .325 OBP and 49 RBI for San Diego this season.

Sheets has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three walks.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo a has .372 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .271 while slugging .415.

He is 54th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Josh Naylor paces his team with a .460 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Eugenio Suarez has racked up 81 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Ketel Marte is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

