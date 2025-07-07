Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- San Diego Padres (48-41) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-46)
- Date: Monday, July 7, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and ARID
Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-134) | ARI: (+116)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 6-9, 5.45 ERA
The Padres will look to Yu Darvish against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (6-9). Darvish and his team were 11-7-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Darvish and his team had a 7-2 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. The Diamondbacks have a 7-11-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in six of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (57.2%)
Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- San Diego is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +116 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +155 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -188.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Diamondbacks game on July 7, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Padres have been victorious in 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Diego has come away with a win 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 88 opportunities.
- In 88 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 47-41-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've gone 12-15 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Arizona has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).
- The Diamondbacks have played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-37-4).
- The Diamondbacks have a 40-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .444.
- Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (98) this season while batting .288 with 35 extra-base hits. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 37th.
- Luis Arraez has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Arraez has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two walks and three RBIs.
- Gavin Sheets is batting .264 with a .325 OBP and 49 RBI for San Diego this season.
- Sheets has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three walks.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo a has .372 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .271 while slugging .415.
- He is 54th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.
- Josh Naylor paces his team with a .460 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Eugenio Suarez has racked up 81 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.
- Ketel Marte is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
