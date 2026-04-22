Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Orioles Game Info

Kansas City Royals (7-16) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and MASN

Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

KC: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+164) | BAL: +1.5 (-200)

KC: -1.5 (+164) | BAL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 2-0, 1.00 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 0-2, 6.19 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (2-0) for the Royals and Chris Bassitt (0-2) for the Orioles. Wacha and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wacha's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Bassitt starts, the Orioles have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 2-1 record in Bassitt's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (56.4%)

Royals vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -124 favorite at home.

Royals vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +164 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -200.

Royals vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Orioles on April 22 is 9. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 3-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 8-13-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have compiled a 2-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 1-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (25%).

The Orioles have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-10-0).

The Orioles are 9-14-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 85th in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with an OPS of .726. He has a slash line of .287/.370/.356 this season.

His batting average is 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Witt heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen has 15 hits and is batting .238 this season.

Jensen enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .149 with a .240 OBP and 11 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .394 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Orioles. He's batting .293.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Ward brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .196 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 146th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jeremiah Jackson has 21 hits, a team-best for the Orioles.

Leody Taveras has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .341.

Royals vs Orioles Head to Head

4/20/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2025: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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