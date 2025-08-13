Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 13

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Royals vs Nationals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (59-60) vs. Washington Nationals (47-71)

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MASN2

Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-172) | WSH: (+144)

KC: (-172) | WSH: (+144) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

KC: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 8-6, 3.46 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-7, 4.90 ERA

The Royals will look to Seth Lugo (8-6) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (8-7). Lugo's team is 10-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Nationals have a 13-10-0 ATS record in Irvin's 23 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 12-10 record in Irvin's 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (64%)

Royals vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -172 favorite at home.

Royals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +116 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -140.

Royals vs Nationals Over/Under

Royals versus Nationals, on Aug. 13, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 8-1 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 60-57-0 in 117 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 41-52 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.1% of those games).

Washington is 15-18 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

In the 112 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-47-3).

The Nationals have a 56-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .492, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with an OPS of .837. He has a slash line of .303/.363/.474 this season.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging in the majors.

Garcia brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Salvador Perez is batting .248 with a .294 OBP and 68 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-best OBP (.359) and slugging percentage (.487), and leads the Nationals in hits (114, while batting .260).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Wood takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 63rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .235 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

Royals vs Nationals Head to Head

8/11/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/26/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/25/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2023: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2023: 12-10 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!