Royals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Royals vs Giants Game Info

Kansas City Royals (41-60) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-58)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-BA

Royals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | SF: (-102)

KC: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-184) | SF: -1.5 (+152)

KC: +1.5 (-184) | SF: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila (Royals) - 4-3, 5.08 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 2-8, 5.31 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tyler Mahle (2-8, 5.31 ERA). When Avila starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. This will be Avila's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Giants have gone 6-9-0 ATS in Mahle's 15 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 3-7 record in Mahle's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.3%)

Royals vs Giants Moneyline

Kansas City is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Giants are +152 to cover, while the Royals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Giants game on July 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 16 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 14 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 43-54-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 22 of the 61 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.1%).

San Francisco has a 20-30 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-44-8).

The Giants have a 43-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City OPS (.800) this season. He has a .279 batting average, an on-base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .450.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City in total hits (87) this season while batting .260 with 35 extra-base hits. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 64th, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Carter Jensen is batting .242 with a .429 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Michael Massey has seven home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.450). He's batting .323.

He ranks third in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Casey Schmitt's 101 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jung Hoo Lee has 21 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .303.

Rafael Devers has 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .243.

Royals vs Giants Head to Head

7/20/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/20/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/22/2024: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/21/2024: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2024: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2023: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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