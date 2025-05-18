Royals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Royals vs Cardinals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (25-22) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-20)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FDSKC and FDSMW

Royals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | STL: (-102)

KC: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | STL: -1.5 (+168)

KC: +1.5 (-205) | STL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-4, 2.96 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.11 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 3.11 ERA). Wacha's team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Cardinals have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Liberatore's eight starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in four of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Royals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.2%)

Royals vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -116 favorite at home.

Royals vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Cardinals are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-Cardinals on May 18, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Royals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 12-8 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 47 opportunities.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 25-22-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have compiled an 18-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

St. Louis has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-20-2).

The Cardinals have a 26-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 56 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519. He's batting .309.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .301 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 18th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Garcia has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Pasquantino brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jonathan India is batting .238 with a .330 OBP and 12 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 84th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with 54 hits and a .376 OBP, with a team-best .450 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .316.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .242.

Willson Contreras has nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .256.

Royals vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/9/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2023: 12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/30/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2023: 7-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

