Mets vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

The New York Mets will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Rays Game Info

New York Mets (45-25) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-32)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSSUN

Mets vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | TB: (+116)

NYM: (-134) | TB: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200)

NYM: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 5-4, 3.76 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 5-4, 2.22 ERA

The Mets will call on Tylor Megill (5-4) against the Rays and Drew Rasmussen (5-4). Megill's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Megill's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. When Rasmussen starts, the Rays are 7-5-0 against the spread. The Rays are 1-2 in Rasmussen's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.1%)

Mets vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Rays reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Mets vs Rays Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Mets are +164 to cover, and the Rays are -200.

Mets vs Rays Over/Under

The Mets-Rays contest on June 14 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 35, or 70%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 28-11 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 69 opportunities.

The Mets are 37-32-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've finished 14-16 in those games.

Tampa Bay is 11-9 (winning 55% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-39-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 48.5% of their games this season, going 33-35-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.584) and total hits (78) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Juan Soto has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He is 91st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Soto brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor is batting .278 with a .476 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 146th and he is 31st in slugging.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has put up a team-high OBP (.412), and leads the Rays in hits (67).

Brandon Lowe is batting .254 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Mets vs Rays Head to Head

6/13/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/5/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/18/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2023: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2023: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!