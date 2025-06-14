Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (30-38) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-56)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and COLR

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-335) | COL: (+270)

ATL: (-335) | COL: (+270) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

ATL: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-5, 5.40 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-6, 6.85 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (0-5, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Dollander (2-6, 6.85 ERA). Strider and his team have not covered in any of the five games with a spread he's started this season. Strider and his team have lost each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 6-4-0 ATS in Dollander's 10 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-7 record in Dollander's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (67.6%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Atlanta is a -335 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +270 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -162 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +134.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

The Braves-Rockies contest on June 14 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 26, or 52%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -335 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 66 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 66 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 30-36-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 12-53 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +270 or longer, Colorado has gone 1-7 (12.5%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times this season for a 27-38-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 25-43-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 62 hits, batting .246 this season with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .476.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Olson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 59 hits. He's batting .257 while slugging .430.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Ozuna brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Austin Riley has hit 11 homers with a team-high .443 SLG this season.

Riley has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and a walk.

Ozzie Albies is batting .228 with a .304 OBP and 25 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 73 hits with a .508 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Rockies. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 23rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 64th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 92nd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .341 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak has five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .235.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

6/13/2025: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 4/30/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 4/29/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

