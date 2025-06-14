Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (39-30) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-33)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MNNT

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172)

HOU: +1.5 (-210) | MIN: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 8-3, 1.82 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 7-2, 2.96 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.96 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 7-5-0 against the spread when Ryan starts. The Twins are 1-2 in Ryan's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.9%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Twins are +172 to cover, while the Astros are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

Astros versus Twins on June 14 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 26, or 56.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious 20 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 36-32-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 45% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-11).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Minnesota has gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The Twins have played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-35-4).

The Twins have a 37-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 89 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .498. He's batting .333.

He is fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pena will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 86th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in MLB.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jose Altuve has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Altuve enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .294 with a .353 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has totaled 56 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .276 and slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 43rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Trevor Larnach has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 82nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ty France has racked up a slugging percentage of .382, a team-best for the Twins.

Willi Castro is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/2/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/1/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2024: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

