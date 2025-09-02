Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (70-67) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSW

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

KC: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-8, 4.62 ERA vs Mitch Farris (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Michael Lorenzen (5-8) to the mound, while Mitch Farris will take the ball for the Angels. Lorenzen and his team have a record of 14-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Lorenzen's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Farris never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (61.2%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Angels reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-156) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Angels are -156 to cover, and the Royals are +130.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Royals-Angels game on Sept. 2, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 33, or 57.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 11-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 135 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 135 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 69-66-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 102 total times this season. They've gone 46-56 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Los Angeles has a 24-26 record (winning 48% of its games).

The Angels have played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-58-5).

The Angels have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 73-62-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 158 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .501. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 10th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 150 hits. He's batting .298 while slugging .475.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .259 with a .466 slugging percentage and 94 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 121 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 67 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 143rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 99th and he is 36th in slugging.

Zach Neto's 124 hits and .490 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is batting .235 with 16 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout leads his team with a .361 OBP.

