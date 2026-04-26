Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (10-17) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-16)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Peacock

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

KC: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | LAA: -1.5 (+168)

KC: +1.5 (-205) | LAA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-1, 1.15 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-2, 4.08 ERA

The Royals will call on Seth Lugo (1-1) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (1-2). Lugo and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Lugo's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Detmers' five starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 1-4 record in Detmers' five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (51.1%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Angels are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

Royals versus Angels on April 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 5-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 10-15-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 9-13 in those games.

Los Angeles is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-13-0).

The Angels have collected a 15-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City OPS (.742) this season. He has a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .367, and a slugging percentage of .375.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with six doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Carter Jensen leads Kansas City in total hits (22) this season while batting .282 with eight extra-base hits. He's slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .360.

His batting average ranks 40th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Jensen brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .155 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 22 hits with a .419 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .234 and slugging .532.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 113th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 18th in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .227 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Jo Adell has put up a slugging percentage of .389, a team-best for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .222.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

4/25/2026: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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