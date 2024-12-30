ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 8

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Tennessee (+1100 National Championship odds)

The Skinny: Three of the Vols’ core perimeter guys were on last year’s team that reached the Elite Eight.

2. Auburn (+600)

The Skinny: Averaging 88.4 points -- the most in the Bruce Pearl era.

3. Iowa State (+1600)

The Skinny: Nine of its 10 wins have come by 10 points or more.

4. Alabama (+1900)

The Skinny: Took a whopping 55 three-point shots on Sunday against South Dakota State.

5. Duke (+750)

The Skinny: Sion James only has one turnover in his last 55 minutes played.

6. Florida (+2100)

The Skinny: 13-0.

7. Oregon (+6500)

The Skinny: A missed bank shot away from being undefeated.

8. Kentucky (+2700)

The Skinny: Four of its next six games are at Rupp Arena.

SEC Regular Season Winner 2024-25 SEC Regular Season Winner 2024-25 Auburn +135 Tennessee +260 Alabama +430 Kentucky +1100 Florida +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

9. Kansas (+2100)

The Skinny: Zeke Mayo is the only transfer who has had a major impact.

10. Oklahoma (+10000)

The Skinny: Porter Moser is a National Coach of the Year candidate.

11. Marquette

The Skinny: Kam Jones is four assists away from tying his total from all of last season.

12. Texas A&M

The Skinny: 4-1 in games decided by five points or fewer.

13. UConn

The Skinny: Three of its next four games are on the road.

14. UCLA

The Skinny: Elite defensively but still needs to improve on offense.

15. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Graham Ike is a problem.

16. Houston

The Skinny: Not slated to play a ranked team until January 25th at Kansas.

17. Purdue

The Skinny: Braden Smith had 34 points and 11 assists on Sunday against Toledo.

18. Michigan State

The Skinny: Has won five straight games and eight of its last nine.

19. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Josh Hubbard’s assist-to-turnover ratio is 5:1.

20. Memphis

The Skinny: Will be a favorite in every game it plays until the NCAA Tournament.

21. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Will play Arizona, Kansas, and Baylor in three of its first four Big 12 games.

22. Dayton

The Skinny: The Atlantic 10’s best and likely only hope for an at-large bid.

23. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Remember the name Eduardo Klafke.

24. Michigan

The Skinny: A beautiful offensive basketball team.

25. Illinois

The Skinny: Headed to the Great Northwest.

26. Baylor

The Skinny: Finally healthy.

27. Arkansas

The Skinny: Will wrap up non-conference play on Monday against Oakland.

28. Utah State

The Skinny: Building equity.

29. San Diego State

The Skinny: Blew an 18-point first half lead on Saturday against Utah State.

30. Wisconsin

The Skinny: Three of its next four games are at the Kohl Center.

31. Pittsburgh

The Skinny: Could be the top challenger to Duke in the ACC once Damian Dunn returns from injury.

32. West Virginia

The Skinny: Freshman Jonathan Powell has scored 37 points in three games since Tucker DeVries went out of the lineup.

33. Arizona State

The Skinny: Opens Big 12 play on Tuesday at BYU.

34. Georgia

The Skinny: 12-1 start is its best since the 1930-31 season.

35. St. John’s

The Skinny: 13-0 at Carnesecca Arena under Rick Pitino.

36. Maryland

The Skinny: Ja’Kobi Gillespie has 20 assists and just two turnovers in his last two games.

37. North Carolina

The Skinny: Should be able to stack wins in the ACC.

38. Missouri

The Skinny: Mark Mitchell is leading the Tigers in both scoring (13.1) and rebounding (5.1).

39. Clemson

The Skinny: Jake Heidbreder has scored a combined 25 points off the bench in back-to-back games.

40. Penn State

The Skinny: We’ll know a lot more about this team in a few weeks.

41. Nebraska

The Skinny: Brice Williams is playing like one of the best players in the Big Ten.

42. Drake

The Skinny: Will Ben McCollum be at Drake next season?

43. Texas

The Skinny: The early SEC schedule is a bear.

44. BYU

The Skinny: Does not own a Quad 1 or 2 win.

45. Ohio State

The Skinny: 5-1 with Aaron Bradshaw in the lineup.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.