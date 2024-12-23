ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 7

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Tennessee (+1100 National Championship odds)

The Skinny: Will close out non-conference play on Monday night against Middle Tennessee.

2. Auburn (+600)

The Skinny: Played the toughest non-conference schedule in program history and its only loss was at Duke.

3. Iowa State (+1600)

The Skinny: T.J. Otzelberger signed a long-term contract extension through the 2031-32 season.

4. Alabama (+1900)

The Skinny: Mark Sears is rounding back into form.

5. Duke (+900)

The Skinny: Still might have the best roster in the sport.

6. Florida (+2300)

The Skinny: Is there a more underrated perimeter than Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard?

7. Oregon (+6500)

The Skinny: A missed banked shot against UCLA away from being undefeated.

8. Kentucky (+2700)

The Skinny: Was humbled on Saturday against Ohio State.

9. Kansas (+2100)

The Skinny: Zeke Mayo is rounding into form.

10. Oklahoma (+10000)

The Skinny: Jeremiah Fears is playing like an All-American.

11. Marquette

The Skinny: 2-2 in true road games.

12. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Minnesota transfer Pharrel Payne has made a difference.

13. UConn

The Skinny: Has won six straight games since returning from Maui.

14. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Will next face UCLA on Saturday at Intuit Dome.

15. San Diego State

The Skinny: Nick Boyd is averaging 17 points and five assists in his last three games.

16. Houston

The Skinny: Undervalued.

17. Purdue

The Skinny: Has 29 assists and 28 turnovers in back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Auburn.

18. Michigan State

The Skinny: Had 21 assists on 31 made field goals on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

19. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Sean Pedulla is quietly having a terrific season.

20. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Josh Hubbard is playing like an All-American.

21. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Dan Skillings is rounding into form.

22. Dayton

The Skinny: Owns wins over UConn, Marquette, and Northwestern.

23. UCLA

The Skinny: Was just 13-22 from the foul line in Saturday’s loss to North Carolina.

24. Michigan

The Skinny: I wouldn’t want to play this team in March.

25. Illinois

The Skinny: Kasparas Jakucionis has “it”.

26. Memphis

The Skinny: May have its last Quad 1 opportunity next Saturday against Ole Miss.

27. Wisconsin

The Skinny: John Tonje has hit a wall.

28. Baylor

The Skinny: Will return to action on Friday against Arlington Baptist.

29. Arkansas

The Skinny: Has quietly won five games in a row.

30. Pitt

The Skinny: Freshman guard Brandin Cummings is a gem.

31. West Virginia

The Skinny: Curious to see where this team is on Feb. 1st.

32. Arizona State

The Skinny: Will enter its first Big 12 season at 9-2.

33. Georgia

The Skinny: Remember the name De’Shayne Montgomery.

34. St. John’s

The Skinny: Has outscored its last four opponents by 71 in the second half.

35. Maryland

The Skinny: Selton Miguel is 15-of-27 from three-point range in his last six games.

36. North Carolina

The Skinny: Ian Jackson is averaging 13.1 points in his last seven games.

37. Missouri

The Skinny: Going to have a dog in the SEC fight.

38. Clemson

The Skinny: Jaeden Zackery has hit double figures in five of his last six games.

39. Penn State

The Skinny: All of the Nittany Lions’ wins have come by double figures.

40. Drake

The Skinny: Buy stock in Ben McCollum.

41. Texas

The Skinny: Jordan Pope had 42 last week against New Orleans.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Needs to get Egor Demin back healthy.

43. Nebraska

The Skinny: Can’t afford a bad loss this week in the Diamond Head Classic.

44. Ohio State

The Skinny: Saturday’s blowout win over Kentucky may have changed the course of its season.

45. Georgetown

The Skinny: Has already surpassed its win total from last season.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.