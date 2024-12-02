ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 4

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

ROTHSTEIN 45

1. Auburn (+850 National Championship Odds)

The Skinny: Can add to its already impressive resume this week at Duke.

2. Kansas (+1700)

The Skinny: Dajuan Harris has 35 assists and five turnovers in his last five games.

3. Marquette (+3500)

The Skinny: America is running out of adjectives for Kam Jones.

4. Tennessee (+1700)

The Skinny: Dominating all of its power conference competition. Tied for the second-best odds to win the SEC (+310).

5. Kentucky (+2000)

The Skinny: Will play its first true road game this week at Clemson.

6. Iowa State (+2000)

The Skinny: Saint Mary's transfer Joshua Jefferson is a gem.

7. Purdue (+5000)

The Skinny: Cam Heide is 11 for 20 from three-point range. Boilers are a +450 favorite to win the Big 10.

8. Gonzaga (+1100)

The Skinny: Ryan Nembhard's assist-to-turnover ratio is better than 6:1.

9. Oregon (+6000)

The Skinny: Made a statement in Las Vegas.

10. Wisconsin (+7500)

The Skinny: John Tonje is playing like an All-American.

11. Duke

The Skinny: Tyrese Proctor is shooting a career-high 46.9 percent from three-point range.

12. Florida

The Skinny: Has won every game this season by double figures.

13. Alabama

The Skinny: Had 15 turnovers in Saturday's loss to Oregon.

14. Memphis

The Skinny: The surprise team in college basketball.

15. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Going to be a major factor in the Big 12. Listed at +1200 odds to win the conference (fourth-best).

16. San Diego State

The Skinny: Changed the trajectory of its season by beating Houston.

17. Houston

The Skinny: Something is missing.

18. Baylor

The Skinny: Don't blink -- you'll miss Rob Wright.

19. Michigan State

The Skinny: The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

20. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Porter Moser is getting every morsel out of his team.

21. Pitt

The Skinny: Has staying power at the top of the ACC.

22. Illinois

The Skinny: Traditional Big Ten big men won't be able to guard Tomislav Ivisic.

23. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Tougher than the Gates of Hell.

24. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Took Purdue to the brink in San Diego.

25. North Carolina

The Skinny: Gave up more than 90 points per game in Maui.

26. Arizona State

The Skinny: Jayden Quaintance is special defensively.

27. Dayton

The Skinny: One of the best non-power conference teams in the sport.

28. BYU

The Skinny: Will play its first true road game of the year on Tuesday at Providence.

29. Louisville

The Skinny: Getting bit by the injury bug.

30. West Virginia

The Skinny: Moved the needle at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

31. Saint Mary's

The Skinny: Business as usual.

32. Texas

The Skinny: Tramon Mark is rounding back into form.

33. Michigan

The Skinny: Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin are a lethal PF/C combo.

34. Xavier

The Skinny: 35 turnovers in its last two games.

35. Ohio State

The Skinny: Dropped a heartbreaker to Pitt.

36. Butler

The Skinny: Friday's win over Mississippi State provides tangible hope.

37. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Riley Kugel has hit double figures in three of his last four games.

38. Georgia

The Skinny: Could enter SEC play at 12-1.

39. St. John's

The Skinny: RJ Luis has been this team's best player.

40. Maryland

The Skinny: Big tests versus Ohio State and Purdue this week.

41. Wake Forest

The Skinny: Tre'Von Spillers has 32 points and 29 rebounds in his last two games.

42. Nebraska

The Skinny: Connor Essegian has 51 points across his last two games.

43. Indiana

The Skinny: Myles Rice was a combined 4 for 25 from the field at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

44. Arkansas

The Skinny: What's up with Johnell Davis?

45. Utah State

The Skinny: The sleeper team in the Mountain West.

