ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 3

1. Kansas (+1500 National Championship Odds)

The Skinny: Tuesday night's showdown with Duke will be an event.

2. Auburn (+1200)

The Skinny: Iowa State looms on Monday in Maui. Tigers are a +230 favorite to win the SEC, per FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

3. Gonzaga (+1100)

The Skinny: Ryan Nembhard is playing like an All-American.

4. Kentucky (+2000)

The Skinny: Koby Brea is 20-of-27 from three-point range.

5. Iowa State (+1700)

The Skinny: Five players are averaging in double figures.

6. UConn (+1000)

The Skinny: A big week looms at the Maui Invitational.

7. Marquette (+4500)

The Skinny: Stacking Quad 1 wins.

8. Purdue (+5000)

The Skinny: Keep a close eye on Cam Heide at PF. Boilers are listed at +330 odds to win the Big 10.

9. Alabama (+1700)

The Skinny: Scored 100 against Illinois, and Mark Sears didn't have a single point.

10. Tennessee (+3000)

The Skinny: The years change, but Rick Barnes does not.

11. Duke

The Skinny: Held Arizona to 55 points in Tucson.

12. Houston

The Skinny: Won back-to-back buy games by a combined 82 points. Tied with Kansas as the Big 12 favorite (+185).

13. North Carolina

The Skinny: Could have the best perimeter in the sport.

14. Wisconsin

The Skinny: Scored 54 points in the second half of Sunday's win over Pitt.

15. Indiana

The Skinny: We'll know a lot more about this team after this week's Battle 4 Atlantis.

16. Florida

The Skinny: Perimeter driven.

17. Xavier

The Skinny: Faces three straight ranked teams -- Cincinnati, UConn and Marquette -- in mid-December.

18. Baylor

The Skinny: Chemistry is still a major work in progress.

19. Arkansas

The Skinny: Needs to get healthy up front.

20. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Blew out Georgia Tech in Atlanta without Dan Skillings.

21. Texas A&M

The Skinny: SMU transfer Zhuric Phelps is a keeper.

22. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Big opportunities loom this week in San Diego.

23. Saint Mary's

The Skinny: Randy Bennett is doing Randy Bennett things.

24. Arizona

The Skinny: Scored only 55 points in Friday's loss against Duke in Tucson.

25. Oregon

The Skinny: Nate Bittle is quietly having a breakout season.

26. Illinois

The Skinny: The newcomers are special, but what about the vets?

27. Ohio State

The Skinny: Aaron Bradshaw is currently not participating in team activities.

28. Texas

The Skinny: 2-0 with Tramon Mark in the lineup.

29. Nebraska

The Skinny: Bubble team?

30. Creighton

The Skinny: Not having Steven Ashworth due to ankle injury will hurt this week in Las Vegas.

31. Georgia

The Skinny: Asa Newell is the truth.

32. St. John's

The Skinny: Running out of non-conference opportunities. Second-best odds to win the Big East (+380) behind UConn.

33. Memphis

The Skinny: Get a shot at UConn on Monday in Maui.

34. Pitt

The Skinny: Could be the third-best team in the ACC.

35. Wake Forest

The Skinny: Can add another quality win this week against Florida.

36. Providence

The Skinny: Opens with Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

37. New Mexico

The Skinny: Five players are averaging in double figures.

38. Michigan

The Skinny: Tre Donaldson is leading the Wolverines in both points and assists.

39. Michigan State

The Skinny: Shooting just 22.1 percent from three-point range.

40. Maryland

The Skinny: Derik Queen is the truth.

41. UCLA

The Skinny: Still an unknown commodity.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Has played only buy games.

43. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Will a post presence emerge?

44. Drake

The Skinny: It took Ben McCollum all of three weeks to put this program on the map.

45. Texas Tech

The Skinny: Grant McCasland's best offensive team ever?

