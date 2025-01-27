ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 12

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Auburn (+450 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Proved against Tennessee that it could win in the mud.

2. Duke (+430)

The Skinny: Has a clear path to be the top seed in the East Region.

3. Iowa State (+1000)

The Skinny: Curtis Jones is a Big 12 Player of the Year candidate.

4. Alabama (+1400)

The Skinny: Buy stock in Mouhamed Dioubate.

5. Florida (+1700)

The Skinny: 6-0 against Georgia under Todd Golden.

6. Marquette (+3500)

The Skinny: 35-2 over the past three seasons when Chase Ross scores eight or more points.

7. Houston (+900)

The Skinny: Out-willed Kansas on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

8. Tennessee (+1700)

The Skinny: Tougher than the Gates of Hell.

9. Michigan State (+3000)

The Skinny: Tom Izzo’s most balanced team ever?

10. Kentucky (+2500)

The Skinny: Needs to get Andrew Carr healthy.

11. Purdue

The Skinny: Braden Smith continues to play like an All-American.

12. Mississippi State

The Skinny: The best SEC team that nobody really talks about.

13. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Blew a 22-point lead against Texas.

14. Kansas

The Skinny: Something is still missing.

15. Illinois

The Skinny: Tomislav Ivisic is OUT indefinitely.

16. Oregon

The Skinny: Nate Bittle didn’t score in Saturday’s loss at Minnesota.

17. Wisconsin

The Skinny: 32-of-67 from three-point range in its last two games.

18. Memphis

The Skinny: Sweet 16 good.

19. St. John’s

The Skinny: Kadary Richmond is starting to look like vintage Kadary Richmond.

20. Ole Miss

The Skinny: The next three games are in Oxford.

21. Louisville

The Skinny: Has already won more games than the past two seasons combined.

22. UConn

The Skinny: Needs Liam McNeeley back.

23. Michigan

The Skinny: Was eviscerated at Purdue.

24. Maryland

The Skinny: Changed the entire complexion of its season with back-to-back road wins at Illinois and Indiana.

25. UCLA

The Skinny: Aday Mara is exploding like a volcano.

26. Arizona

The Skinny: Tobe Awaka is averaging 12.0 rebounds in his last three games.

27. Missouri

The Skinny: Has doubled its win total from last season.

28. Texas Tech

The Skinny: On a four-game winning streak.

29. Utah State

The Skinny: 17-2.

30. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Trails Saint Mary’s by two games in the loss column in the WCC standings.

31. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Jason Edwards is the least appreciated guard in the SEC.

32. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Saturday’s road win at Arkansas was massive.

33. Baylor

The Skinny: V.J. Edgecombe has scored a combined 51 points in his last two games.

34. Clemson

The Skinny: 10-0 this season when Chauncey Wiggins scores in double figures.

35. Georgia

The Skinny: Three of its next four games are in Athens.

36. West Virginia

The Skinny: It’s starting to feel like Javon Small is on a little bit of an island.

37. Creighton

The Skinny: Trending upward.

38. San Diego State

The Skinny: Magoon Gwath was 7-for-7 from the field in Saturday’s win at Nevada.

39. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Has won 14 straight road games.

40. Pitt

The Skinny: Jaland Lowe has scored 22 or more points in three of his last four games.

41. New Mexico

The Skinny: Donovan Dent is running away in the Mountain West Player of the Year race.

42. UCF

The Skinny: Can really score the basketball.

43. Xavier

The Skinny: Firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture after Saturday’s win over UConn.

44. Texas

The Skinny: Had a huge week with back-to-back home wins over Missouri and Texas A&M.

45. North Carolina

The Skinny: Its next four games will make or break its season.

