ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 12
This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.
1. Auburn (+450 Odds to Win National Championship)
The Skinny: Proved against Tennessee that it could win in the mud.
2. Duke (+430)
The Skinny: Has a clear path to be the top seed in the East Region.
3. Iowa State (+1000)
The Skinny: Curtis Jones is a Big 12 Player of the Year candidate.
4. Alabama (+1400)
The Skinny: Buy stock in Mouhamed Dioubate.
5. Florida (+1700)
The Skinny: 6-0 against Georgia under Todd Golden.
6. Marquette (+3500)
The Skinny: 35-2 over the past three seasons when Chase Ross scores eight or more points.
7. Houston (+900)
The Skinny: Out-willed Kansas on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
8. Tennessee (+1700)
The Skinny: Tougher than the Gates of Hell.
9. Michigan State (+3000)
The Skinny: Tom Izzo’s most balanced team ever?
10. Kentucky (+2500)
The Skinny: Needs to get Andrew Carr healthy.
11. Purdue
The Skinny: Braden Smith continues to play like an All-American.
12. Mississippi State
The Skinny: The best SEC team that nobody really talks about.
13. Texas A&M
The Skinny: Blew a 22-point lead against Texas.
14. Kansas
The Skinny: Something is still missing.
15. Illinois
The Skinny: Tomislav Ivisic is OUT indefinitely.
16. Oregon
The Skinny: Nate Bittle didn’t score in Saturday’s loss at Minnesota.
17. Wisconsin
The Skinny: 32-of-67 from three-point range in its last two games.
18. Memphis
The Skinny: Sweet 16 good.
19. St. John’s
The Skinny: Kadary Richmond is starting to look like vintage Kadary Richmond.
20. Ole Miss
The Skinny: The next three games are in Oxford.
21. Louisville
The Skinny: Has already won more games than the past two seasons combined.
22. UConn
The Skinny: Needs Liam McNeeley back.
23. Michigan
The Skinny: Was eviscerated at Purdue.
24. Maryland
The Skinny: Changed the entire complexion of its season with back-to-back road wins at Illinois and Indiana.
25. UCLA
The Skinny: Aday Mara is exploding like a volcano.
26. Arizona
The Skinny: Tobe Awaka is averaging 12.0 rebounds in his last three games.
27. Missouri
The Skinny: Has doubled its win total from last season.
28. Texas Tech
The Skinny: On a four-game winning streak.
29. Utah State
The Skinny: 17-2.
30. Gonzaga
The Skinny: Trails Saint Mary’s by two games in the loss column in the WCC standings.
31. Vanderbilt
The Skinny: Jason Edwards is the least appreciated guard in the SEC.
32. Oklahoma
The Skinny: Saturday’s road win at Arkansas was massive.
33. Baylor
The Skinny: V.J. Edgecombe has scored a combined 51 points in his last two games.
34. Clemson
The Skinny: 10-0 this season when Chauncey Wiggins scores in double figures.
35. Georgia
The Skinny: Three of its next four games are in Athens.
36. West Virginia
The Skinny: It’s starting to feel like Javon Small is on a little bit of an island.
37. Creighton
The Skinny: Trending upward.
38. San Diego State
The Skinny: Magoon Gwath was 7-for-7 from the field in Saturday’s win at Nevada.
39. Saint Mary’s
The Skinny: Has won 14 straight road games.
40. Pitt
The Skinny: Jaland Lowe has scored 22 or more points in three of his last four games.
41. New Mexico
The Skinny: Donovan Dent is running away in the Mountain West Player of the Year race.
42. UCF
The Skinny: Can really score the basketball.
43. Xavier
The Skinny: Firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture after Saturday’s win over UConn.
44. Texas
The Skinny: Had a huge week with back-to-back home wins over Missouri and Texas A&M.
45. North Carolina
The Skinny: Its next four games will make or break its season.
