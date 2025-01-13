ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 10

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Auburn (+600 National Championship Odds)

The Skinny: Praying for good news regarding Johni Broome’s ankle injury.

2. Iowa State (+900)

The Skinny: Curtis Jones is the best sixth man in college basketball.

3. Alabama (+1500)

The Skinny: Averaging 96.3 points per game in SEC play.

4. Duke (+500)

The Skinny: Cooper Flagg has officially entered the National Player of the Year discussion.

5. Florida (+1500)

The Skinny: Alex Condon has posted back-to-back double-doubles.

6. Tennessee (+1500)

The Skinny: The 30-point loss at Florida could be a valuable lesson in humility.

7. Marquette (+3500)

The Skinny: In sole possession of first place in the Big East.

8. Kentucky (+2000)

The Skinny: Scored 95 points and shot better than 50 percent from the field in Saturday’s win at Mississippi State.

9. Oregon (+8500)

The Skinny: 4-0 in true road games.

10. Texas A&M (+6500)

The Skinny: Displayed incredible resolve without Wade Taylor IV.

11. Houston

The Skinny: Laying in the weeds.

12. Kansas

The Skinny: Has been a different team since Shakeel Moore was inserted into the starting lineup.

13. Michigan State

The Skinny: Jeremy Fears had eight assists and just one turnover in Sunday’s win against Northwestern.

14. Illinois

The Skinny: Needs Kasparas Jakucionis back.

15. Mississippi State

The Skinny: A trip to Auburn looms on Tuesday.

16. UConn

The Skinny: Three of its next four games are at home.

17. Purdue

The Skinny: America is running out adjectives for Braden Smith.

18. Memphis

The Skinny: Will be favored in every game it plays until the NCAA Tournament.

19. Ole Miss

The Skinny: 3-0 in SEC play.

20. Michigan

The Skinny: Could play DEEP into March.

21. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Graham Ike is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds over his last three games.

22. Utah State

The Skinny: 16-1.

23. Georgia

The Skinny: Building an NCAA Tournament resume.

24. Wisconsin

The Skinny: 45-14 over the past four years when Steven Crowl scores in double figures.

25. Baylor

The Skinny: Norchad Omier has averaged a double-double in all five seasons that he’s played college basketball.

26. West Virginia

The Skinny: Javon Small looks like the best all-around guard in the Big 12.

27. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Jeremiah Fears had just two points in Saturday’s loss at Georgia.

28. St. John’s

The Skinny: 9-0 over the past two seasons when Simeon Wilcher scores in double figures.

29. UCLA

The Skinny: Monday’s game at Rutgers feels like a must win.

30. San Diego State

The Skinny: Miles Byrd has already scored more points than he did all of last season.

31. Maryland

The Skinny: 6-0 this season when Tafara Gapare scores six or more points.

32. Louisville

The Skinny: Pat Kelsey is the early favorite to win ACC Coach of the Year.

33. Clemson

The Skinny: Is there a less appreciated guard in America than Chase Hunter?

34. Arizona

The Skinny: Tommy Lloyd has weathered the storm.

35. Pitt

The Skinny: Good to see Damian Dunn back in the Panthers’ lineup.

36. Nebraska

The Skinny: 0-9 at Mackey Arena since joining the Big Ten.

37. North Carolina

The Skinny: Elliot Cadeau had nine assists in Saturday’s win at NC State.

38. Missouri

The Skinny: Anthony Robinson is having a breakout season.

39. UCF

The Skinny: Will play Houston, Iowa State, and Kansas in its next five games.

40. Texas Tech

The Skinny: Remember the name Christian Anderson.

41. Georgetown

The Skinny: Tuesday’s game at St. John’s presents another noteworthy opportunity.

42. Arizona State

The Skinny: Smells like a bubble team.

43. Villanova

The Skinny: Has clearly turned a corner under Kyle Neptune.

44. New Mexico

The Skinny: Chasing its second straight NCAA Tournament berth.

45. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Has quietly won five straight games.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.