ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 1

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Alabama (+1100 National Championship Odds)

The Skinny: Only shooting 28.6% from three-point range.

2. Kansas (+1100)

The Skinny: Significantly deeper.

3. Auburn (+1500)

The Skinny: Tahaad Pettiford is special.

4. Gonzaga (+1200)

The Skinny: Through two games, Ryan Nembhard has 22 assists and just two turnovers.

5. Iowa State (+1700)

The Skinny: Won't be tested until the Maui Invitational.

6. UConn (+1100)

The Skinny: 45 assists on 64 made field goals.

7. Duke (+950)

The Skinny: The curtain comes up on Tuesday against Kentucky.

8. Houston (+1100)

The Skinny: Kelvin Sampson will use the Auburn loss as a teaching point.

9. North Carolina (+3000)

The Skinny: Big questions still remain up front.

10. Baylor (+5000)

The Skinny: Bounced back nicely against Arkansas.

11. Purdue

The Skinny: Braden Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 11.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

12. Arizona

The Skinny: We'll know a lot more about this team after Friday's trip to Wisconsin.

13. Arkansas

The Skinny: Shot 41% from the field and 25% from three-point range against Baylor and only lost by five.

14. Indiana

The Skinny: The most talented roster in the Big Ten.

15. Marquette

The Skinny: Kam Jones is playing like an All-American.

16. Ohio State

The Skinny: Buy stock in freshman guard John Mobley.

17. Tennessee

The Skinny: Saturday's win at Louisville was vintage Rick Barnes.

18. Florida

The Skinny: A very capable Grambling team visits Gainesville on Monday night.

19. Xavier

The Skinny: Indiana State transfer Ryan Conwell is the truth.

20. Cincinnati

The Skinny: The best team this program has had since the 2018-19 season.

21. UCF

The Skinny: 7-2 freshman Moustapha Thiam has blocked seven shots in his first two games.

22. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Ohio State visits College Station on Friday night.

23. Oregon

The Skinny: Should get Georgetown transfer Supreme Cook back soon.

24. St. John's

The Skinny: Simeon Wilcher is having a breakout season.

25. Creighton

The Skinny: Ryan Kalkbrenner is on a mission.

26. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Was fortunate to hold off Grambling on Friday.

27. Maryland

The Skinny: Will host Marquette on Friday night in College Park.

28. Texas Tech

The Skinny: The sleeper team in the Big 12.

29. Kansas State

The Skinny: Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen is averaging 19.5 points through two games.

30. Kentucky

The Skinny: Duke is up next on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

31. Wake Forest

The Skinny: Sunday's win over Michigan was significant.

32. Texas

The Skinny: Tre Johnson could be the best freshman scorer has had since Kevin Durant.

33. Providence

The Skinny: Needs to get healthy.

34. Illinois

The Skinny: Won't be tested until Nov. 20th against Alabama.

35. Michigan State

The Skinny: Who will be the Spartans' second scoring option behind Jaden Akins?

36. New Mexico

The Skinny: Donovan Dent and Nelly Junior Joseph are a potent one-two punch.

37. Michigan

The Skinny: End of game execution against Wake Forest was poor.

38. UCLA

The Skinny: Dylan Andrews has to be more consistent.

39. Mississippi State

The Skinny: A third straight NCAA Tournament feels within reach.

40. Rutgers

The Skinny: Ace Bailey missed the opener due to injury.

41. BYU

The Skinny: Egor Demin looks like the real deal.

42. Clemson

The Skinny: Sunday's trip to Boise State will be a litmus test.

43. Miami

The Skinny: A bit of a mystery team.

44. Saint Mary's

The Skinny: Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in his first two games.

45. NC State

The Skinny: Seven players are averaging between 9.0 points and 13.5 points.

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.