ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 15

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings

1. Auburn (+300 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Has separated itself as the best team in college basketball.

2. Florida (+900)

The Skinny: Thomas Haugh is averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in his last two games.

3. Alabama (+1000)

The Skinny: Every remaining regular season game is likely to be a Quad 1 opportunity.

4. Duke (+450)

The Skinny: A showdown with Illinois awaits this Saturday at MSG.

5. Houston (+900)

The Skinny: Has won 11 straight road games.

6. Tennessee (+1800)

The Skinny: Zakai Zeigler is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

7. Texas A&M (+3000)

The Skinny: This could be Buzz Williams’ best chance to get to a Final Four.

8. Iowa State (+1800)

The Skinny: 3-0 since Milan Momcilovic returned to the lineup.

9. Wisconsin (+3500)

The Skinny: John Tonje is 29-of-60 from three-point range in his last seven games.

10. St. John’s (+4000)

The Skinny: Has a two-game lead at the top of the Big East standings.

11. Texas Tech

The Skinny: JT Toppin is exploding like a volcano.

12. Purdue

The Skinny: Gave up 94 points on Saturday against Wisconsin.

13. Michigan State

The Skinny: Tom Izzo is the all-time leader for wins among Big Ten head coaches.

14. Kentucky

The Skinny: Needs to get Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson healthy.

15. Missouri

The Skinny: A dark horse Sweet 16 team.

16. Marquette

The Skinny: Kam Jones has 10 assists and two turnovers in his last two games.

17. Michigan

The Skinny: In sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings.

18. Arizona

The Skinny: Will visit Baylor on Monday night in Waco.

19. Memphis

The Skinny: Took a Quad 3 loss on Sunday at Wichita State.

20. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Will play back-to-back road games this week at Vanderbilt and Auburn.

21. Maryland

The Skinny: Its 101 points scored against Iowa on Sunday were its highest scoring output as a member of the Big Ten.

22. Clemson

The Skinny: Ian Schieffelin has had three straight games with double-digit rebounds.

23. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Five players scored in double figures in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.

24. UCLA

The Skinny: Has won eight of its last nine games.

25. Creighton

The Skinny: Jamiya Neal is becoming a strong third option alongside Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

26. Kansas

The Skinny: 5-5 in its last 10 games.

27. Illinois

The Skinny: Mercurial.

28. Louisville

The Skinny: Will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

29. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: 23-4.

30. New Mexico

The Skinny: Aiming for a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.

31. UConn

The Skinny: Averaging 17.3 turnovers in its last four games.

32. Ohio State

The Skinny: Sunday’s loss to Michigan was a microcosm of its season.

33. Oregon

The Skinny: Don’t be shocked if this team winds up in the Sweet 16.

34. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Jason Edwards is an under-the-radar transfer in the SEC.

35. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Will get another crack at Saint Mary’s on Saturday in Spokane.

36. Baylor

The Skinny: Beyond thin up front.

37. Utah State

The Skinny: Could have cemented an NCAA Tournament berth if it won Sunday at New Mexico.

38. San Diego State

The Skinny: Bubblicious.

39. West Virginia

The Skinny: Can’t stumble down the stretch.

40. Nebraska

The Skinny: Has never won an NCAA Tournament game.

41. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Trending towards the bubble.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Had a big week with wins over West Virginia and Kansas State.

43. Georgia

The Skinny: Has lost four of its last five games.

44. Arkansas

The Skinny: Karter Knox is gradually turning a corner.

45. Texas

The Skinny: Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark combined for 58 points in Saturday’s win over Kentucky.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.