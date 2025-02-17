ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 15
Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings
1. Auburn (+300 Odds to Win National Championship)
The Skinny: Has separated itself as the best team in college basketball.
2. Florida (+900)
The Skinny: Thomas Haugh is averaging 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in his last two games.
3. Alabama (+1000)
The Skinny: Every remaining regular season game is likely to be a Quad 1 opportunity.
4. Duke (+450)
The Skinny: A showdown with Illinois awaits this Saturday at MSG.
5. Houston (+900)
The Skinny: Has won 11 straight road games.
6. Tennessee (+1800)
The Skinny: Zakai Zeigler is playing some of the best basketball of his career.
7. Texas A&M (+3000)
The Skinny: This could be Buzz Williams’ best chance to get to a Final Four.
8. Iowa State (+1800)
The Skinny: 3-0 since Milan Momcilovic returned to the lineup.
9. Wisconsin (+3500)
The Skinny: John Tonje is 29-of-60 from three-point range in his last seven games.
10. St. John’s (+4000)
The Skinny: Has a two-game lead at the top of the Big East standings.
11. Texas Tech
The Skinny: JT Toppin is exploding like a volcano.
12. Purdue
The Skinny: Gave up 94 points on Saturday against Wisconsin.
13. Michigan State
The Skinny: Tom Izzo is the all-time leader for wins among Big Ten head coaches.
14. Kentucky
The Skinny: Needs to get Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson healthy.
15. Missouri
The Skinny: A dark horse Sweet 16 team.
16. Marquette
The Skinny: Kam Jones has 10 assists and two turnovers in his last two games.
17. Michigan
The Skinny: In sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings.
18. Arizona
The Skinny: Will visit Baylor on Monday night in Waco.
19. Memphis
The Skinny: Took a Quad 3 loss on Sunday at Wichita State.
20. Ole Miss
The Skinny: Will play back-to-back road games this week at Vanderbilt and Auburn.
21. Maryland
The Skinny: Its 101 points scored against Iowa on Sunday were its highest scoring output as a member of the Big Ten.
22. Clemson
The Skinny: Ian Schieffelin has had three straight games with double-digit rebounds.
23. Mississippi State
The Skinny: Five players scored in double figures in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.
24. UCLA
The Skinny: Has won eight of its last nine games.
25. Creighton
The Skinny: Jamiya Neal is becoming a strong third option alongside Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
26. Kansas
The Skinny: 5-5 in its last 10 games.
27. Illinois
The Skinny: Mercurial.
28. Louisville
The Skinny: Will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
29. Saint Mary’s
The Skinny: 23-4.
30. New Mexico
The Skinny: Aiming for a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.
31. UConn
The Skinny: Averaging 17.3 turnovers in its last four games.
32. Ohio State
The Skinny: Sunday’s loss to Michigan was a microcosm of its season.
33. Oregon
The Skinny: Don’t be shocked if this team winds up in the Sweet 16.
34. Vanderbilt
The Skinny: Jason Edwards is an under-the-radar transfer in the SEC.
35. Gonzaga
The Skinny: Will get another crack at Saint Mary’s on Saturday in Spokane.
36. Baylor
The Skinny: Beyond thin up front.
37. Utah State
The Skinny: Could have cemented an NCAA Tournament berth if it won Sunday at New Mexico.
38. San Diego State
The Skinny: Bubblicious.
39. West Virginia
The Skinny: Can’t stumble down the stretch.
40. Nebraska
The Skinny: Has never won an NCAA Tournament game.
41. Oklahoma
The Skinny: Trending towards the bubble.
42. BYU
The Skinny: Had a big week with wins over West Virginia and Kansas State.
43. Georgia
The Skinny: Has lost four of its last five games.
44. Arkansas
The Skinny: Karter Knox is gradually turning a corner.
45. Texas
The Skinny: Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark combined for 58 points in Saturday’s win over Kentucky.
