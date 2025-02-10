ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 14

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings

1. Auburn (+440 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Saturday’s game against Alabama will be appointment TV.

2. Alabama (+950)

The Skinny: See above!

SEC Regular Season Winner 2024-25 SEC Regular Season Winner 2024-25 Auburn -250 Alabama +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

3. Florida (+1300)

The Skinny: Made a statement on Saturday at Auburn.

4. Tennessee (+1400)

The Skinny: Holding SEC opponents to an average of just 62.6 points.

5. Duke (+450)

The Skinny: Was good to see this team tested in ACC play on Saturday against Clemson.

6. Houston (+950)

The Skinny: The best team in the Big 12.

7. Texas A&M (+3500)

The Skinny: 8-2 in games decided by five points or fewer.

8. Purdue (+3000)

The Skinny: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 22.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in his last six games.

9. Iowa State (+1400)

The Skinny: 15-1 this season with Milan Momcilovic in the lineup.

10. St. John’s (+3000)

The Skinny: Rick Pitino is a National Coach of the Year candidate.

11. Memphis

The Skinny: Looks like a four or five seed.

12. Michigan State

The Skinny: Buy stock in Jase Richardson.

13. Arizona

The Skinny: Henri Veesaar is emerging.

14. Texas Tech

The Skinny: Sweet 16 good.

15. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Saturday’s comeback win at LSU was once-in-a-decade.

16. Kentucky

The Skinny: Finally got Lamont Butler back.

17. Missouri

The Skinny: Back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M don’t change this team’s ceiling.

18. Mississippi State

The Skinny: A third straight NCAA Tournament berth under Chris Jans feels inevitable.

19. Marquette

The Skinny: Has lost three straight games.

20. Kansas

The Skinny: Something is missing.

21. Maryland

The Skinny: Derik Queen had 29 and 14 in Sunday’s win over Rutgers.

22. UConn

The Skinny: Alex Karaban is in a major slump.

23. UCLA

The Skinny: Has committed only seven turnovers across its last two games.

24. Wisconsin

The Skinny: John Tonje has regained his All-American form.

25. Michigan

The Skinny: Five of its next seven games are in Ann Arbor.

26. Illinois

The Skinny: Going to be under-seeded in the NCAA Tournament based on its talent.

27. Clemson

The Skinny: Could go back to the Sweet 16.

28. Creighton

The Skinny: Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner are one of the sport’s best one-two punches.

29. Louisville

The Skinny: Needs to get Chucky Hepburn healthy.

30. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: The loss at San Francisco could be a blessing in disguise.

31. New Mexico

The Skinny: Nelly Junior Joseph had 21 rebounds on Saturday against Air Force.

32. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Mark Byington is an SEC Coach of the Year candidate.

33. Ohio State

The Skinny: Could go to the Sweet 16 or wind up in Dayton.

34. Oregon

The Skinny: On a five-game losing streak for the first time in 11 years.

35. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Ryan Nembhard broke his own single-season assist record on Saturday night.

36. Baylor

The Skinny: Finally getting healthy.

37. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Was pounded into submission against Tennessee.

38. Utah State

The Skinny: Ian Martinez is averaging 24.5 points in his last two games.

39. West Virginia

The Skinny: Amani Hansberry is a wild card to monitor.

40. San Diego State

The Skinny: Starting to really miss Reese Waters’ offense.

41. Nebraska

The Skinny: Brice Williams may be the best wing in the Big Ten.

42. Georgia

The Skinny: Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State was a heartbreaker.

43. Texas

The Skinny: A huge week looms with home games against both Alabama and Kentucky.

44. Wake Forest

The Skinny: Handled its business on the West Coast.

45. Kansas State

The Skinny: In position to be in position.

To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 Georgia -290 Oklahoma -260 Vanderbilt -230 Arkansas +135 SMU +130 North Carolina +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.