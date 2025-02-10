ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 14
This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.
Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings
1. Auburn (+440 Odds to Win National Championship)
The Skinny: Saturday’s game against Alabama will be appointment TV.
2. Alabama (+950)
The Skinny: See above!
3. Florida (+1300)
The Skinny: Made a statement on Saturday at Auburn.
4. Tennessee (+1400)
The Skinny: Holding SEC opponents to an average of just 62.6 points.
5. Duke (+450)
The Skinny: Was good to see this team tested in ACC play on Saturday against Clemson.
6. Houston (+950)
The Skinny: The best team in the Big 12.
7. Texas A&M (+3500)
The Skinny: 8-2 in games decided by five points or fewer.
8. Purdue (+3000)
The Skinny: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 22.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in his last six games.
9. Iowa State (+1400)
The Skinny: 15-1 this season with Milan Momcilovic in the lineup.
10. St. John’s (+3000)
The Skinny: Rick Pitino is a National Coach of the Year candidate.
11. Memphis
The Skinny: Looks like a four or five seed.
12. Michigan State
The Skinny: Buy stock in Jase Richardson.
13. Arizona
The Skinny: Henri Veesaar is emerging.
14. Texas Tech
The Skinny: Sweet 16 good.
15. Ole Miss
The Skinny: Saturday’s comeback win at LSU was once-in-a-decade.
16. Kentucky
The Skinny: Finally got Lamont Butler back.
17. Missouri
The Skinny: Back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M don’t change this team’s ceiling.
18. Mississippi State
The Skinny: A third straight NCAA Tournament berth under Chris Jans feels inevitable.
19. Marquette
The Skinny: Has lost three straight games.
20. Kansas
The Skinny: Something is missing.
21. Maryland
The Skinny: Derik Queen had 29 and 14 in Sunday’s win over Rutgers.
22. UConn
The Skinny: Alex Karaban is in a major slump.
23. UCLA
The Skinny: Has committed only seven turnovers across its last two games.
24. Wisconsin
The Skinny: John Tonje has regained his All-American form.
25. Michigan
The Skinny: Five of its next seven games are in Ann Arbor.
26. Illinois
The Skinny: Going to be under-seeded in the NCAA Tournament based on its talent.
27. Clemson
The Skinny: Could go back to the Sweet 16.
28. Creighton
The Skinny: Steven Ashworth and Ryan Kalkbrenner are one of the sport’s best one-two punches.
29. Louisville
The Skinny: Needs to get Chucky Hepburn healthy.
30. Saint Mary’s
The Skinny: The loss at San Francisco could be a blessing in disguise.
31. New Mexico
The Skinny: Nelly Junior Joseph had 21 rebounds on Saturday against Air Force.
32. Vanderbilt
The Skinny: Mark Byington is an SEC Coach of the Year candidate.
33. Ohio State
The Skinny: Could go to the Sweet 16 or wind up in Dayton.
34. Oregon
The Skinny: On a five-game losing streak for the first time in 11 years.
35. Gonzaga
The Skinny: Ryan Nembhard broke his own single-season assist record on Saturday night.
36. Baylor
The Skinny: Finally getting healthy.
37. Oklahoma
The Skinny: Was pounded into submission against Tennessee.
38. Utah State
The Skinny: Ian Martinez is averaging 24.5 points in his last two games.
39. West Virginia
The Skinny: Amani Hansberry is a wild card to monitor.
40. San Diego State
The Skinny: Starting to really miss Reese Waters’ offense.
41. Nebraska
The Skinny: Brice Williams may be the best wing in the Big Ten.
42. Georgia
The Skinny: Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State was a heartbreaker.
43. Texas
The Skinny: A huge week looms with home games against both Alabama and Kentucky.
44. Wake Forest
The Skinny: Handled its business on the West Coast.
45. Kansas State
The Skinny: In position to be in position.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.