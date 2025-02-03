ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 13

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

Jon Rothstein's College Basketball Rankings

1. Auburn (+380 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Chad Baker-Mazara made four three-point shots on Saturday against Ole Miss.

2. Duke (+390)

The Skinny: Jon Scheyer doesn’t get enough credit for the job he’s doing in Durham.

3. Alabama (+1000)

The Skinny: Keep an eye on Aidan Sherrell.

4. Tennessee (+1200)

The Skinny: Saturday’s defensive performance against Florida was vintage Rick Barnes.

5. Florida (+2100)

The Skinny: Should burn the Tennessee tape.

6. Iowa State (+1200)

The Skinny: On a two-game losing streak entering Monday’s game at Kansas.

7. Houston (+1000)

The Skinny: Kelvin Sampson will use the Texas Tech loss as a teaching point.

8. Texas A&M (+6500)

The Skinny: 7-2 in games decided by five points or fewer.

9. Purdue (+3000)

The Skinny: In position to win yet another Big Ten regular season title.

10. Marquette (+3500)

The Skinny: Has lost four straight games to UConn.

11. Kentucky

The Skinny: Needs to get Lamont Butler back healthy.

12. Michigan State

The Skinny: Tuesday’s game at UCLA will be a battle.

13. Memphis

The Skinny: PJ Carter is emerging.

14. St. John’s

The Skinny: Kadary Richmond had 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in Saturday’s win over Providence.

15. Texas Tech

The Skinny: On the rise.

16. Missouri

The Skinny: Caleb Grill is 11 for 20 from three-point range in his last two games.

17. Kansas

The Skinny: Was outscored 60-30 in the second half on Saturday against Baylor.

18. UConn

The Skinny: The Big East still goes through Storrs.

19. Maryland

The Skinny: Four of its next six games are in College Park.

20. Illinois

The Skinny: Tomislav Ivisic returned to the lineup Sunday against Ohio State.

21. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Has lost three of its last four games.

22. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Sean Pedulla is averaging 24 points in his last two games.

23. Louisville

The Skinny: Saturday’s loss at Georgia Tech was its first since Dec. 14th.

24. Wisconsin

The Skinny: Was 13 for 32 from three-point range in Saturday’s win at Northwestern.

25. Michigan

The Skinny: Danny Wolf is back to being Danny Wolf.

26. UCLA

The Skinny: Playing its best basketball of the season.

27. Arizona

The Skinny: Taking aim at a Big 12 regular season title.

28. Clemson

The Skinny: Has quietly won six straight games.

29. Oregon

The Skinny: In a major funk.

30. Creighton

The Skinny: Greg McDermott is doing one of the best coaching jobs of his career.

31. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Has a three-game lead on Gonzaga in the WCC standings.

32. New Mexico

The Skinny: Better than last year?

33. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Jeremiah Fears regained his early season form on Saturday against Vanderbilt with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

34. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Will play Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee in three of its next four.

35. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Khalif Battle is in a bit of a slump.

36. Baylor

The Skinny: Can’t seem to get healthy.

37. Utah State

The Skinny: Was just 5 for 31 from three-point range in Saturday’s loss to New Mexico.

38. West Virginia

The Skinny: Darian DeVries continues to overachieve.

39. San Diego State

The Skinny: Three of its last four wins are by three points or fewer.

40. Ohio State

The Skinny: Playing quality basketball under Jake Diebler.

41. Georgia

The Skinny: Needs to hold serve at home this week.

42. Texas

The Skinny: Turning a corner.

43. Xavier

The Skinny: Needs to start stacking wins.

44. Pitt

The Skinny: Jaland Lowe is just 18 for 48 from the field in his last three games.

45. Nebraska

The Skinny: In position to be in position.

