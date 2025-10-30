Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs will be up against the 10th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (198.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Doubs worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Panthers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Romeo Doubs Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.15

48.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Doubs is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (103rd overall), tallying 61 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Doubs has reeled in 14 balls (on 23 targets) for 171 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 19.1 fantasy points (6.4 per game).

Doubs has put up 45.4 fantasy points (9.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 22 passes on 33 targets for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Doubs' fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 23.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Romeo Doubs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, hauling in two passes on two targets for 25 yards (2.5 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Carolina has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

