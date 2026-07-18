Rockies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Colorado Rockies are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Rockies vs Reds Game Info

Colorado Rockies (39-59) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-52)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Reds.TV

Rockies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

COL: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-178) | CIN: -1.5 (+146)

COL: +1.5 (-178) | CIN: -1.5 (+146) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rockies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rockies) vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-6, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will hand the ball to Lowder (3-6, 0.00), while the Rockies' starter for this game has not been determined. The Reds are 6-7-0 against the spread when Lowder starts. The Reds have a 5-7 record in Lowder's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rockies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51%)

Rockies vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Reds, Colorado is the favorite at -116, and Cincinnati is -102 playing on the road.

Rockies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The Reds are +146 to cover, while the Rockies are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rockies vs Reds Over/Under

The Rockies-Reds contest on July 18 has been given an over/under of 12 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rockies have yet to play a game this season while named as the odds-on favorite.

Colorado has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -116.

The Rockies and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 96 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 53-43-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 28-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 22-34 record (winning only 39.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 93 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-40-1).

The Reds have a 50-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .301 with 18 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 86 hits and is batting .254 this season.

Goodman takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kyle Karros has been key for Colorado with 73 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a slugging percentage of .474, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has collected 83 hits with a .347 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .492.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in the majors.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .242.

Spencer Steer is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Rockies vs Reds Head to Head

4/30/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2026: 13-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/13/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/12/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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