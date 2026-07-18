Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (54-44) vs. New York Mets (41-57)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNY

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | NYM: (+138)

PHI: (-164) | NYM: (+138) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 8-4, 3.51 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 2-4, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (8-4) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (2-4) will get the nod for the Mets. Luzardo and his team have a record of 10-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Manaea's starts. The Mets are 1-3 in Manaea's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (64%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the underdog at +138, and Philadelphia is -164 playing at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Philadelphia is +118 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

Phillies versus Mets on July 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 44, or 62.9%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 24-5 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 36-60-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won eight of the 33 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (24.2%).

New York has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer in five chances.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-46-6).

The Mets have collected a 42-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .261 with 61 walks and 59 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .499.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles and two walks.

Kyle Schwarber has 90 hits, which leads Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .254 with 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging in the major leagues.

Schwarber heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .484 SLG this season.

Trea Turner is batting .236 with a .284 OBP and 34 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Turner has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated an on-base percentage of .412 and has 81 hits, both team-high figures for the Mets. He's batting .292 and slugging .563.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Carson Benge has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 56th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .372 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Marcus Semien is hitting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

7/16/2026: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/28/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2026: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/21/2026: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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