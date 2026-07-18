Padres vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Royals Game Info

San Diego Padres (48-48) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-59)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | KC: (-102)

SD: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

SD: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-7, 6.47 ERA vs TBA (Royals)

The Padres will give the ball to Griffin Canning (1-7), while the Royals' starter has not yet been announced. Canning's team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Canning's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3.

Padres vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.5%)

Padres vs Royals Moneyline

The Padres vs Royals moneyline has San Diego as a -116 favorite, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog at home.

Padres vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Royals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +132.

Padres vs Royals Over/Under

Padres versus Royals, on July 18, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Royals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (53.8%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 20-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 96 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 52-44-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 22 of the 62 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.5%).

Kansas City is 19-35 (winning just 35.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-46-1).

The Royals have a 40-53-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .203. He has an on-base percentage of .290 and a slugging percentage of .418.

He ranks 144th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Machado will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with an OPS of .713. He has a slash line of .277/.340/.374 this season.

He is 38th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging in the major leagues.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 62 hits. He is batting .221 this season and 29 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 71 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .331.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 103 hits with a .355 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .286.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone leads his team with 83 hits. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is hitting .236 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .222.

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