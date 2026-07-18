Cubs vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Twins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (54-42) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-49)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Twins.TV

Cubs vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-138) | MIN: (+118)

CHC: (-138) | MIN: (+118) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188)

CHC: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 5-1, 4.50 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-3, 3.59 ERA

The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (5-1) versus the Twins and Taj Bradley (9-3). Boyd and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team is 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 12-5-0 against the spread when Bradley starts. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.3%)

Cubs vs Twins Moneyline

The Cubs vs Twins moneyline has Chicago as a -138 favorite, while Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Twins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +155.

Cubs vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cubs-Twins on July 18, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Twins Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 35 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 20-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 41-51-0 against the spread.

The Twins are 27-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Minnesota has gone 14-14 (50%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-37-2).

The Twins have gone 53-42-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 104 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .531. He's batting .291.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .233 with 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying batters, he is 122nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .241 with a .336 OBP and 41 RBI for Chicago this season.

Bregman heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has a .428 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 86th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell's .429 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Kody Clemens is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Trevor Larnach is batting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks.

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