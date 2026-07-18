Cubs vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Twins Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (54-42) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-49)
- Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and Twins.TV
Cubs vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-138) | MIN: (+118)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Cubs vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 5-1, 4.50 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-3, 3.59 ERA
The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (5-1) versus the Twins and Taj Bradley (9-3). Boyd and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team is 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 12-5-0 against the spread when Bradley starts. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (60.3%)
Cubs vs Twins Moneyline
- The Cubs vs Twins moneyline has Chicago as a -138 favorite, while Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Twins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +155.
Cubs vs Twins Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Cubs-Twins on July 18, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
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Cubs vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 35 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 20-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 92 opportunities.
- In 92 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 41-51-0 against the spread.
- The Twins are 27-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Minnesota has gone 14-14 (50%).
- The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-37-2).
- The Twins have gone 53-42-0 ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 104 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .531. He's batting .291.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Nico Hoerner is hitting .233 with 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 122nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage.
- Dansby Swanson has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- Alex Bregman is batting .241 with a .336 OBP and 41 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Bregman heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
Twins Player Leaders
- Brooks Lee has a .428 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 86th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.
- Josh Bell's .429 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- He is currently 89th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Kody Clemens is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
- Trevor Larnach is batting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks.
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