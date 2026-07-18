Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Marlins Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (59-37) vs. Miami Marlins (52-45)
- Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Marlins.TV
Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | MIA: (+116)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+162) | MIA: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 4-3, 3.09 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 9-1, 2.58 ERA
The Brewers will call on Shane Drohan (4-3) versus the Marlins and Max Meyer (9-1). Drohan's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Drohan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Marlins are 13-6-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.
Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)
Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Marlins, Milwaukee is the favorite at -136, and Miami is +116 playing on the road.
Brewers vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Marlins are -196 to cover, and the Brewers are +162.
Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Marlins game on July 18, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
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Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in 44, or 64.7%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 27-18 when favored by -136 or more this year.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.
- The Brewers have posted a record of 51-45-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have put together a 20-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.8% of those games).
- Miami has a record of 10-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40%).
- The Marlins have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-44-2).
- The Marlins have put together a 52-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .465.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 54th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.
- Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .508.
- He is 50th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- William Contreras has hit nine homers with a team-high .398 SLG this season.
- Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.
- Chourio heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles and an RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has a team-high slugging percentage (.505) and paces the Marlins in hits (127). He's batting .334 and with an on-base percentage of .368.
- Including all qualifying players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards' .385 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .425.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- Liam Hicks is batting .290 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jakob Marsee is batting .197 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/19/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/18/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2026: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/27/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/26/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
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