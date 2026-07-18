Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (59-37) vs. Miami Marlins (52-45)

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Marlins.TV

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

MIL: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+162) | MIA: +1.5 (-196)

MIL: -1.5 (+162) | MIA: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 4-3, 3.09 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 9-1, 2.58 ERA

The Brewers will call on Shane Drohan (4-3) versus the Marlins and Max Meyer (9-1). Drohan's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Drohan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Marlins are 13-6-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Marlins, Milwaukee is the favorite at -136, and Miami is +116 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Marlins are -196 to cover, and the Brewers are +162.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Marlins game on July 18, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 44, or 64.7%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 27-18 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 51-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have put together a 20-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.8% of those games).

Miami has a record of 10-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (40%).

The Marlins have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-44-2).

The Marlins have put together a 52-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .465.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 54th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .508.

He is 50th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

William Contreras has hit nine homers with a team-high .398 SLG this season.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Chourio heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a team-high slugging percentage (.505) and paces the Marlins in hits (127). He's batting .334 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 19th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .385 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .425.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is batting .290 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Jakob Marsee is batting .197 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/19/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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